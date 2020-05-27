A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful hardwoods in living and dining areas. Recessed lighting and 2 inch blinds. Updated kitchen with a breakfast bar area. Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Both bathrooms are updated. Private patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
What amenities does 6482 Bordeaux Avenue have?
Some of 6482 Bordeaux Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
