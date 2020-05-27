All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:31 AM

6482 Bordeaux Avenue

6482 Bordeaux Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6482 Bordeaux Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful hardwoods in living and dining areas. Recessed lighting and 2 inch blinds. Updated kitchen with a breakfast bar area. Granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Both bathrooms are updated. Private patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6482 Bordeaux Avenue have any available units?
6482 Bordeaux Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6482 Bordeaux Avenue have?
Some of 6482 Bordeaux Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6482 Bordeaux Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6482 Bordeaux Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6482 Bordeaux Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6482 Bordeaux Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6482 Bordeaux Avenue offer parking?
No, 6482 Bordeaux Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6482 Bordeaux Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6482 Bordeaux Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6482 Bordeaux Avenue have a pool?
No, 6482 Bordeaux Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6482 Bordeaux Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6482 Bordeaux Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6482 Bordeaux Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6482 Bordeaux Avenue has units with dishwashers.

