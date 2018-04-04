All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6476 La Grange Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6476 La Grange Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6476 La Grange Circle

6476 La Grange Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6476 La Grange Circle, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,056 sf home is located in Dallas, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6476 La Grange Circle have any available units?
6476 La Grange Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6476 La Grange Circle have?
Some of 6476 La Grange Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6476 La Grange Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6476 La Grange Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6476 La Grange Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6476 La Grange Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6476 La Grange Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6476 La Grange Circle offers parking.
Does 6476 La Grange Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6476 La Grange Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6476 La Grange Circle have a pool?
No, 6476 La Grange Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6476 La Grange Circle have accessible units?
No, 6476 La Grange Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6476 La Grange Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6476 La Grange Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University