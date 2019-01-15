All apartments in Dallas
/
Dallas, TX
/
647 Pleasant Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

647 Pleasant Drive

647 Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

647 Pleasant Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove is 1,340 square feet of updated space that features new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air and a large fenced-in backyard. Appliances are included with this home, that is in central Pleasant Grove near Eastfield College, Pleasant Grove Stadium and Holcomb Park. It's also a short drive to BH Macon Elementary School and the DART station! Easily access local businesses including 7-Eleven, CVS, Food Land, and various fast-food restaurants along Buckner Blvd.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Pleasant Drive have any available units?
647 Pleasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 Pleasant Drive have?
Some of 647 Pleasant Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Pleasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
647 Pleasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Pleasant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 Pleasant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 647 Pleasant Drive offer parking?
No, 647 Pleasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 647 Pleasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Pleasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Pleasant Drive have a pool?
No, 647 Pleasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 647 Pleasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 647 Pleasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Pleasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Pleasant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

