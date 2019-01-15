647 Pleasant Drive

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove is 1,340 square feet of updated space that features new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air and a large fenced-in backyard. Appliances are included with this home, that is in central Pleasant Grove near Eastfield College, Pleasant Grove Stadium and Holcomb Park. It's also a short drive to BH Macon Elementary School and the DART station! Easily access local businesses including 7-Eleven, CVS, Food Land, and various fast-food restaurants along Buckner Blvd.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.