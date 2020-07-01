All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231

6467 Melody Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6467 Melody Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
North Central Dallas/Upper Greenville area unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Hot Tub, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 18661046

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have any available units?
6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have?
Some of 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 currently offering any rent specials?
6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 is pet friendly.
Does 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 offer parking?
No, 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 does not offer parking.
Does 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have a pool?
Yes, 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 has a pool.
Does 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have accessible units?
No, 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 does not have accessible units.
Does 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6467 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University