6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:04 AM

6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive
6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom house with 1 Bath 1 car garage.
*OPTION TO PURCHASE PROPETY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have any available units?
6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6454 Cinnamon Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
