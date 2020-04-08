Rent Calculator
6446 Sudbury Drive
6446 Sudbury Drive
Location
6446 Sudbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open kitchen and living floor plan with tons of natural light. Updated master bedroom with large master bathroom plenty of storage. Updated paint, HVAC, tankless and hot water heater - move-in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6446 Sudbury Drive have any available units?
6446 Sudbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6446 Sudbury Drive have?
Some of 6446 Sudbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6446 Sudbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6446 Sudbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6446 Sudbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6446 Sudbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6446 Sudbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6446 Sudbury Drive offers parking.
Does 6446 Sudbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6446 Sudbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6446 Sudbury Drive have a pool?
No, 6446 Sudbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6446 Sudbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6446 Sudbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6446 Sudbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6446 Sudbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
