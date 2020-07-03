All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6441 Linden Lane

6441 Linden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6441 Linden Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very spacious 4 bedroom home located on a oversized corner lot with trees. Front Porch leads into grand entry way with great floor plan! Prestigious family home full of elegant living including gleaming wood floors and plantation shutters. Spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Large front and back yards. Ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 Linden Lane have any available units?
6441 Linden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 Linden Lane have?
Some of 6441 Linden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 Linden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6441 Linden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 Linden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6441 Linden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6441 Linden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6441 Linden Lane offers parking.
Does 6441 Linden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 Linden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 Linden Lane have a pool?
No, 6441 Linden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6441 Linden Lane have accessible units?
No, 6441 Linden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 Linden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 Linden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

