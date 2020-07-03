6441 Linden Lane, Dallas, TX 75230 Preston Citadel Club
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very spacious 4 bedroom home located on a oversized corner lot with trees. Front Porch leads into grand entry way with great floor plan! Prestigious family home full of elegant living including gleaming wood floors and plantation shutters. Spacious kitchen and breakfast area. Large front and back yards. Ideal location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
