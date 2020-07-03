All apartments in Dallas
6437 Dunstan Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:22 PM

6437 Dunstan Lane

6437 Dunstan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6437 Dunstan Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Ridgewood Park

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 Dunstan Lane have any available units?
6437 Dunstan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6437 Dunstan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6437 Dunstan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 Dunstan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6437 Dunstan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6437 Dunstan Lane offer parking?
No, 6437 Dunstan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6437 Dunstan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6437 Dunstan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 Dunstan Lane have a pool?
No, 6437 Dunstan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6437 Dunstan Lane have accessible units?
No, 6437 Dunstan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 Dunstan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6437 Dunstan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6437 Dunstan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6437 Dunstan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

