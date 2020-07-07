Rent Calculator
6436 Lontos Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:06 AM
6436 Lontos Avenue
6436 Lontos Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6436 Lontos Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6436 Lontos Avenue have any available units?
6436 Lontos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6436 Lontos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6436 Lontos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 Lontos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6436 Lontos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6436 Lontos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6436 Lontos Avenue offers parking.
Does 6436 Lontos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 Lontos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 Lontos Avenue have a pool?
No, 6436 Lontos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6436 Lontos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6436 Lontos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 Lontos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6436 Lontos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6436 Lontos Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6436 Lontos Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
