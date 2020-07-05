6435 Baraboo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This very a nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Ceramic tile kitchen. New oven and refrigerator. Wooden floors in living area. Home is totally repainted. Large back yard with storage, Great landscaping in front. Nice neighborhood.