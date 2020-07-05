This very a nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Ceramic tile kitchen. New oven and refrigerator. Wooden floors in living area. Home is totally repainted. Large back yard with storage, Great landscaping in front. Nice neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6435 Baraboo Dr have any available units?
6435 Baraboo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6435 Baraboo Dr have?
Some of 6435 Baraboo Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 Baraboo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Baraboo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.