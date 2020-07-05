All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:50 AM

6435 Baraboo Dr

6435 Baraboo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6435 Baraboo Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This very a nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Ceramic tile kitchen. New oven and refrigerator. Wooden floors in living area. Home is totally repainted. Large back yard with storage, Great landscaping in front. Nice neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 Baraboo Dr have any available units?
6435 Baraboo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6435 Baraboo Dr have?
Some of 6435 Baraboo Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 Baraboo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Baraboo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 Baraboo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6435 Baraboo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6435 Baraboo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6435 Baraboo Dr offers parking.
Does 6435 Baraboo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6435 Baraboo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Baraboo Dr have a pool?
No, 6435 Baraboo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6435 Baraboo Dr have accessible units?
No, 6435 Baraboo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Baraboo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6435 Baraboo Dr has units with dishwashers.

