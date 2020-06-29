Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

6434 Allegiance Drive
6434 Allegiance Drive

No Longer Available
Location
6434 Allegiance Drive, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Dallas. Wood floors , fireplace. Stove, oven , Built-in Microwave. Part of garage has been converted to media room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6434 Allegiance Drive have any available units?
6434 Allegiance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6434 Allegiance Drive have?
Some of 6434 Allegiance Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6434 Allegiance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Allegiance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Allegiance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6434 Allegiance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6434 Allegiance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6434 Allegiance Drive offers parking.
Does 6434 Allegiance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 Allegiance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Allegiance Drive have a pool?
No, 6434 Allegiance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6434 Allegiance Drive have accessible units?
No, 6434 Allegiance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Allegiance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6434 Allegiance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
