6431 Ridgecrest Rd Unit: 575

El Torito Apartments

7 Spacious 1 and 2 Bedroom Floor Plans in a Convenient Gated Community



El Torito Apartments features an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. We are a gated community with a security camera system. An adjacent bus stop provides our residences with transportation, and takes them to the Dart Rail Station. We are conveniently located to schools, major shopping malls (Shops at Park Ln & North Park), and a Walmart Super Center/SAMS/JcPenney. With 7 spacious floor plans, our apartment community offers a range of apartment sizes and styles. Call today for more information and to make El Torito Apartments your new home!



Apartment Home Features:

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Patio or Balcony

Walk-in Closets

Hardwood Flors

Range/Oven

Refrigerator/Freezer

Built-in Microwave Oven

Garbage Disposal

Cable and Satellite TV Available