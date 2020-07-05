All apartments in Dallas
6427 Humoresque Drive

6427 Humoresque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6427 Humoresque Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Check out this MUST SEE three bedroom home featuring hardwood floor plan. Kitchen comes with strove and fridge. Oversize backyard for spring outdoor activities. Owner welcomes 3 bedroom section 8 vouchers only. Homes is minutes from downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Humoresque Drive have any available units?
6427 Humoresque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6427 Humoresque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Humoresque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Humoresque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6427 Humoresque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6427 Humoresque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6427 Humoresque Drive offers parking.
Does 6427 Humoresque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 Humoresque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Humoresque Drive have a pool?
No, 6427 Humoresque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Humoresque Drive have accessible units?
No, 6427 Humoresque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Humoresque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 Humoresque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Humoresque Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 Humoresque Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

