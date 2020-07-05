Check out this MUST SEE three bedroom home featuring hardwood floor plan. Kitchen comes with strove and fridge. Oversize backyard for spring outdoor activities. Owner welcomes 3 bedroom section 8 vouchers only. Homes is minutes from downtown Dallas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6427 Humoresque Drive have any available units?
6427 Humoresque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6427 Humoresque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Humoresque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.