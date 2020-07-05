Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6419 Leana Avenue
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6419 Leana Avenue
6419 Leana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6419 Leana Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom, it offers lots of counter space in your kitchen and nice sized closet spaces. Enjoy your spacious backyard. Make an appointment to view home today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6419 Leana Avenue have any available units?
6419 Leana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6419 Leana Avenue have?
Some of 6419 Leana Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6419 Leana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6419 Leana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 Leana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6419 Leana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6419 Leana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6419 Leana Avenue offers parking.
Does 6419 Leana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 Leana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 Leana Avenue have a pool?
No, 6419 Leana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6419 Leana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6419 Leana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 Leana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6419 Leana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
