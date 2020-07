Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Mid-Century Modern in PRESTON HOLLOW! Near the intersection of Northwest Highway & Preston Road. This home has wood flooring throughout with built-in bookshelves and linen cabinet. Both bedrooms have 2 closets. The refrigerator, washer & dryer are provided! A circle drive in front AND a garage! The home is nicely landscaped with a fenced yard. Lots of natural light! YARD CARE IS INCLUDED!