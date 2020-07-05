Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6416 Park Lane.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6416 Park Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
6416 Park Lane
6416 Park Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6416 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently Remodeled three bedroom, two bath Preston Hollow Cottage with two car garage, Auto Gate and fenced yard. SS appliances, Gas stovetop, Tankless Water Heater.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6416 Park Lane have any available units?
6416 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6416 Park Lane have?
Some of 6416 Park Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6416 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6416 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6416 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6416 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 6416 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 6416 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6416 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 6416 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6416 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
