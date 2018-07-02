All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6416 Lontos Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6416 Lontos Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6416 Lontos Drive

6416 Lontos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6416 Lontos Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable duplex in an extremely convenient location near White Rock Lake and Northwest Highway. Awesome access to shopping, restaurants, etc. Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 Lontos Drive have any available units?
6416 Lontos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6416 Lontos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Lontos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Lontos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive offer parking?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have a pool?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have accessible units?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 Lontos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University