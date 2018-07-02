Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6416 Lontos Drive.
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
6416 Lontos Drive
6416 Lontos Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6416 Lontos Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable duplex in an extremely convenient location near White Rock Lake and Northwest Highway. Awesome access to shopping, restaurants, etc. Give us a call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have any available units?
6416 Lontos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6416 Lontos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Lontos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Lontos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive offer parking?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have a pool?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have accessible units?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 Lontos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 Lontos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6416 Lontos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
