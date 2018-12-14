6414 Del Norte Lane, Dallas, TX 75225 Preston Hollow
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Constructed in 2006 Nice Duplex offering Stainless appliances and Granite counters. Open kitchen and family room with French doors to patio. Downstairs bedroom can be study. Master bedroom has great master bath and walkin closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6414 Del Norte Lane have any available units?
6414 Del Norte Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6414 Del Norte Lane have?
Some of 6414 Del Norte Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 Del Norte Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6414 Del Norte Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.