Dallas, TX
6409 Seco Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6409 Seco Boulevard
6409 Seco Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
6409 Seco Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features wood floors, 2 eating areas and spacious backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6409 Seco Boulevard have any available units?
6409 Seco Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6409 Seco Boulevard have?
Some of 6409 Seco Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6409 Seco Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6409 Seco Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6409 Seco Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6409 Seco Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6409 Seco Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6409 Seco Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6409 Seco Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6409 Seco Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6409 Seco Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6409 Seco Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6409 Seco Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6409 Seco Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6409 Seco Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6409 Seco Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
