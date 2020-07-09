6408 Linden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely brick home in prestigious neighborhood south of I-635. Conveniently located close to tollway and less than 10 minutes away from Galleria Mall. Perfect family home on a beautiful lot with mature trees and oversized backyard. Open concept floor plan with kitchen opening onto the 2nd living room. Move-in today!