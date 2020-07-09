All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6408 Linden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6408 Linden Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

6408 Linden Lane

6408 Linden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6408 Linden Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Citadel Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely brick home in prestigious neighborhood south of I-635. Conveniently located close to tollway and less than 10 minutes away from Galleria Mall. Perfect family home on a beautiful lot with mature trees and oversized backyard. Open concept floor plan with kitchen opening onto the 2nd living room. Move-in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Linden Lane have any available units?
6408 Linden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Linden Lane have?
Some of 6408 Linden Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Linden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Linden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Linden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Linden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6408 Linden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Linden Lane offers parking.
Does 6408 Linden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Linden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Linden Lane have a pool?
No, 6408 Linden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Linden Lane have accessible units?
No, 6408 Linden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Linden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 Linden Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Corners
6310 Shady Brook Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University