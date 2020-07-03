All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6403 Hollis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6403 Hollis Ave
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:50 AM

6403 Hollis Ave

6403 Hollis Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6403 Hollis Ave, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex! - 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment with kitchen appliances included ready for move in! Don't miss out on this great deal!
Application Fee $45
Administration Fee $150
Renters Insurance $12.50/Month

Schedule Your Tour Today!

(RLNE5334835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Hollis Ave have any available units?
6403 Hollis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6403 Hollis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Hollis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Hollis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6403 Hollis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave offer parking?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have a pool?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have accessible units?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University