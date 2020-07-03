1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex! - 1 Bed 1 Bath apartment with kitchen appliances included ready for move in! Don't miss out on this great deal! Application Fee $45 Administration Fee $150 Renters Insurance $12.50/Month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have any available units?
6403 Hollis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6403 Hollis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Hollis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Hollis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6403 Hollis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave offer parking?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have a pool?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have accessible units?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6403 Hollis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6403 Hollis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
