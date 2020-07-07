637 Coombs Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HIDDEN AWAY 2 BED 1 BATH HOME WITH A GREAT YARD BY A FLOWING CREEK. NICE WOOD FLOORS AND GREAT LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE. 1 YEAR LEASE, $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, PETS OK ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A PET DEPOSIT