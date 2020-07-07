HIDDEN AWAY 2 BED 1 BATH HOME WITH A GREAT YARD BY A FLOWING CREEK. NICE WOOD FLOORS AND GREAT LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE. 1 YEAR LEASE, $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, PETS OK ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A PET DEPOSIT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have any available units?
637 Coombs Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have?
Some of 637 Coombs Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Coombs Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
637 Coombs Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Coombs Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Coombs Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 637 Coombs Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Coombs Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 637 Coombs Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 637 Coombs Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Coombs Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
