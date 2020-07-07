All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 637 Coombs Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
637 Coombs Creek Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:16 AM

637 Coombs Creek Drive

637 Coombs Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

637 Coombs Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HIDDEN AWAY 2 BED 1 BATH HOME WITH A GREAT YARD BY A FLOWING CREEK. NICE WOOD FLOORS AND GREAT LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE. 1 YEAR LEASE, $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, PETS OK ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A PET DEPOSIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have any available units?
637 Coombs Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have?
Some of 637 Coombs Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Coombs Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
637 Coombs Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Coombs Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Coombs Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 637 Coombs Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Coombs Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 637 Coombs Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 637 Coombs Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Coombs Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Coombs Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University