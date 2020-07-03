Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6363 Hollis Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:06 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6363 Hollis Ave
6363 Hollis Avenue
·
No Longer Available

Location
6363 Hollis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Half Off First Months Rent! - Kitchen appliances included ready for move in!
Don't miss out on this great deal!
Schedule Your Tour Today!
(214) 736-1505
Application Fee $45
(RLNE5350310)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6363 Hollis Ave have any available units?
6363 Hollis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6363 Hollis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6363 Hollis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6363 Hollis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6363 Hollis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6363 Hollis Ave offer parking?
No, 6363 Hollis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6363 Hollis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6363 Hollis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6363 Hollis Ave have a pool?
No, 6363 Hollis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6363 Hollis Ave have accessible units?
No, 6363 Hollis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6363 Hollis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6363 Hollis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6363 Hollis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6363 Hollis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
