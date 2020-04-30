All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6350 Keller Springs Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6350 Keller Springs Rd
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

6350 Keller Springs Rd

6350 Keller Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Prestonwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6350 Keller Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Dallas 1/1 $770

Exteror Amenties: Fitness center, Pool, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
  Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6350 Keller Springs Rd have any available units?
6350 Keller Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6350 Keller Springs Rd have?
Some of 6350 Keller Springs Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6350 Keller Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6350 Keller Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6350 Keller Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6350 Keller Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6350 Keller Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6350 Keller Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 6350 Keller Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6350 Keller Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6350 Keller Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6350 Keller Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 6350 Keller Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 6350 Keller Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6350 Keller Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6350 Keller Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University