Fantastic location & excellent condition on this 1920's tudor upper duplex unit. Beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite & white subway tile backsplash. Travertine bath & travertine surrounds. Oversized balcony & screened in back porch look out onto the large fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6344 Goliad Avenue have any available units?
6344 Goliad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6344 Goliad Avenue have?
Some of 6344 Goliad Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6344 Goliad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6344 Goliad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.