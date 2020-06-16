All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
6326 Hidden Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6326 Hidden Trail Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

6326 Hidden Trail Drive

6326 Hidden Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6326 Hidden Trail Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6326 Hidden Trail Drive have any available units?
6326 Hidden Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 Hidden Trail Drive have?
Some of 6326 Hidden Trail Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 Hidden Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Hidden Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Hidden Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6326 Hidden Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6326 Hidden Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6326 Hidden Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 6326 Hidden Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Hidden Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Hidden Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 6326 Hidden Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Hidden Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 6326 Hidden Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Hidden Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 Hidden Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University