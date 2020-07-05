All apartments in Dallas
6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive

6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood like tile flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home. Your spacious living room and backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Pets OK
**Appliances will be installed prior to move in.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have any available units?
6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6324 Cinnamon Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

