Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6323 Preston Crest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6323 Preston Crest Lane
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:20 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6323 Preston Crest Lane
6323 Preston Crest Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6323 Preston Crest Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Citadel Club
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 9 bedroom, 5 bath one story--one of a kind. Perfect for large family and guests. Close to private schools, shopping, places of worship.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6323 Preston Crest Lane have any available units?
6323 Preston Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6323 Preston Crest Lane have?
Some of 6323 Preston Crest Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6323 Preston Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6323 Preston Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 Preston Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6323 Preston Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6323 Preston Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6323 Preston Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 6323 Preston Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 Preston Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 Preston Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 6323 Preston Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6323 Preston Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6323 Preston Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 Preston Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 Preston Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University