Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6322 Parkdale Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:58 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6322 Parkdale Drive
6322 Parkdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6322 Parkdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE SINGLE STORY HOME. HARDWOOD FLOORS, LIVING AREA, DINING AREA, ONE CAR GARAGE...FENCED YARD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6322 Parkdale Drive have any available units?
6322 Parkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6322 Parkdale Drive have?
Some of 6322 Parkdale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6322 Parkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Parkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Parkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6322 Parkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6322 Parkdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Parkdale Drive offers parking.
Does 6322 Parkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 Parkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Parkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 6322 Parkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Parkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6322 Parkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Parkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 Parkdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
