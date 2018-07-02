632 N Buckner

Amenities
ADORABLE complete remodel, walking distance to White Rock lake and exemplary Hexter elementary! Barn doors, original restored wood floors, and quartz counters, oh my! This is a 2 or 3 bedroom home, the 3rd bedroom could also be used as a game room or media room. Amazing kitchen with shaker cabinets, farmhouse sink & gorgeous glass tile backsplash. Breakfast bar open to family room. New stainless appliances. Enjoy fabulous bathroom w double vanity, oversized frameless glass shower or a nice soak in the claw tub. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Huge backyard, deck and stone patio. Extra parking in both front and back. Landlord will add a shed for storage. This is CUTE, CUTE, CUTE, don't miss it!