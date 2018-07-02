632 N Buckner

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

ADORABLE complete remodel, walking distance to White Rock lake and exemplary Hexter elementary! Barn doors, original restored wood floors, and quartz counters, oh my! This is a 2 or 3 bedroom home, the 3rd bedroom could also be used as a game room or media room. Amazing kitchen with shaker cabinets, farmhouse sink & gorgeous glass tile backsplash. Breakfast bar open to family room. New stainless appliances. Enjoy fabulous bathroom w double vanity, oversized frameless glass shower or a nice soak in the claw tub. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Huge backyard, deck and stone patio. Extra parking in both front and back. Landlord will add a shed for storage. This is CUTE, CUTE, CUTE, don't miss it!