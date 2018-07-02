All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 632 N Buckner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
632 N Buckner
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:24 AM

632 N Buckner

632 N Buckner Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

632 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
ADORABLE complete remodel, walking distance to White Rock lake and exemplary Hexter elementary! Barn doors, original restored wood floors, and quartz counters, oh my! This is a 2 or 3 bedroom home, the 3rd bedroom could also be used as a game room or media room. Amazing kitchen with shaker cabinets, farmhouse sink & gorgeous glass tile backsplash. Breakfast bar open to family room. New stainless appliances. Enjoy fabulous bathroom w double vanity, oversized frameless glass shower or a nice soak in the claw tub. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Huge backyard, deck and stone patio. Extra parking in both front and back. Landlord will add a shed for storage. This is CUTE, CUTE, CUTE, don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 N Buckner have any available units?
632 N Buckner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 N Buckner have?
Some of 632 N Buckner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 N Buckner currently offering any rent specials?
632 N Buckner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 N Buckner pet-friendly?
No, 632 N Buckner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 632 N Buckner offer parking?
Yes, 632 N Buckner offers parking.
Does 632 N Buckner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 N Buckner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 N Buckner have a pool?
No, 632 N Buckner does not have a pool.
Does 632 N Buckner have accessible units?
No, 632 N Buckner does not have accessible units.
Does 632 N Buckner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 N Buckner has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University