All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6318 Songwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6318 Songwood Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:17 PM

6318 Songwood Drive

6318 Songwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6318 Songwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 Songwood Drive have any available units?
6318 Songwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6318 Songwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Songwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Songwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6318 Songwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6318 Songwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6318 Songwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6318 Songwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6318 Songwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Songwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6318 Songwood Drive has a pool.
Does 6318 Songwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6318 Songwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Songwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6318 Songwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6318 Songwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6318 Songwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University