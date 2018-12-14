Rent Calculator
6318 Richmond Avenue
6318 Richmond Avenue
6318 Richmond Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6318 Richmond Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville
Amenities
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Great 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Very accessible to plenty of restaurants and shopping in Dallas. Community pool included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6318 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
6318 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6318 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6318 Richmond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6318 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 6318 Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6318 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6318 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6318 Richmond Avenue has a pool.
Does 6318 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6318 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6318 Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6318 Richmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6318 Richmond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
