LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! 1 bedroom, 1 Bath in LAKEWOOD. Original charm with hardwoods, fireplace, and ceiling fans. Full size washer, dryer connections. Close to dining, entertainment, SMU and the arts. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6301 Velasco Avenue have any available units?
6301 Velasco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Is 6301 Velasco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Velasco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.