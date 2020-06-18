All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

6301 Velasco Avenue

6301 Velasco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Velasco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! 1 bedroom, 1 Bath in LAKEWOOD. Original charm with hardwoods, fireplace, and ceiling fans. Full size washer, dryer connections. Close to dining, entertainment, SMU and the arts. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Velasco Avenue have any available units?
6301 Velasco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Velasco Avenue have?
Some of 6301 Velasco Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Velasco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Velasco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Velasco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Velasco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6301 Velasco Avenue offer parking?
No, 6301 Velasco Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Velasco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Velasco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Velasco Avenue have a pool?
No, 6301 Velasco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Velasco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6301 Velasco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Velasco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Velasco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

