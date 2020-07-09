All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

6286 Prospect Avenue

6286 Prospect Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6286 Prospect Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6286 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Lakewood Heights Rental: 2 BR/1 Bath Duplex Unit

The property is well situated on a quiet street, in the heart of the action in Lakewood Heights. The older home has been well kept and has a lot of great features & offers many modern amenities. There is no central HVAC but the window units provided & the large trees help make living temperature pleasant & lower cost of utilities. The large lot over 12,000 sq ft that is securely fenced and shared with the other ½ duplex provides a gorgeous outdoor space with mature trees and large yard.

• 6286 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214 / Video Link:
https://youtu.be/x5TeWUPAEKY
• 1125 sq ft – 2 Beds / 1 Bath
• Kitchen features plenty cabinet space/dishwasher/refrigerator/electric
stove
• Hard wood floors throughout
• Fire place
• Heating & Cooling: Forced Air & Window units
• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
• Lots of natural light
• 1 Garage space
• An over-sized driveway with ample off-street parking
• Most dogs/cats welcomed
• Rent: $1550
• Security Deposit: $1550
• Available: July 1st, 2020

***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant. **Washer / Dryer appliances provided for an additional $30/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

