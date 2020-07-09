Amenities
6286 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights Rental: 2 BR/1 Bath Duplex Unit
The property is well situated on a quiet street, in the heart of the action in Lakewood Heights. The older home has been well kept and has a lot of great features & offers many modern amenities. There is no central HVAC but the window units provided & the large trees help make living temperature pleasant & lower cost of utilities. The large lot over 12,000 sq ft that is securely fenced and shared with the other ½ duplex provides a gorgeous outdoor space with mature trees and large yard.
Video Link:
https://youtu.be/x5TeWUPAEKY
• 1125 sq ft – 2 Beds / 1 Bath
• Kitchen features plenty cabinet space/dishwasher/refrigerator/electric
stove
• Hard wood floors throughout
• Fire place
• Heating & Cooling: Forced Air & Window units
• Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
• Lots of natural light
• 1 Garage space
• An over-sized driveway with ample off-street parking
• Most dogs/cats welcomed
• Rent: $1550
• Security Deposit: $1550
• Available: July 1st, 2020
***Applicants will be required to complete a credit and background check for each occupant over 18 yrs of age. Non-refundable application fee is $50.00 per applicant. **Washer / Dryer appliances provided for an additional $30/month.