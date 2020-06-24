6276 Saratoga Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled ranch on large corner lot in Mockingbird Elementary. Home has been updated w- current colors, finishes & decorator lighting. In addition to formal living & dining, the home has a huge family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with gas range, marble and solid surface counter, and large breakfast with built ins. Bathrooms have decorator tile, built-ins and plenty of storage. Master bath has a barn door entry and marble shower. Hardwoods, new window blinds, closet systems makes this home feel brand new. Furnace & AC recently replaced. Home is on a quiet street and convenient to Northpark, White Rock Lake, hike and bike trails, and is an easy commute to downtown. Ready for immediate occupancy.