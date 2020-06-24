All apartments in Dallas
6276 Saratoga Circle

6276 Saratoga Circle
Location

6276 Saratoga Circle, Dallas, TX 75214
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
parking
garage
Remodeled ranch on large corner lot in Mockingbird Elementary. Home has been updated w- current colors, finishes & decorator lighting. In addition to formal living & dining, the home has a huge family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with gas range, marble and solid surface counter, and large breakfast with built ins. Bathrooms have decorator tile, built-ins and plenty of storage. Master bath has a barn door entry and marble shower. Hardwoods, new window blinds, closet systems makes this home feel brand new. Furnace & AC recently replaced. Home is on a quiet street and convenient to Northpark, White Rock Lake, hike and bike trails, and is an easy commute to downtown. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

