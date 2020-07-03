All apartments in Dallas
626 W 9th Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:28 PM

626 W 9th Street

626 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 West 9th Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location in Bishop Arts!! Near shopping and entertainment!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 W 9th Street have any available units?
626 W 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 626 W 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 W 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 626 W 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 626 W 9th Street offer parking?
No, 626 W 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 626 W 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 W 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W 9th Street have a pool?
No, 626 W 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 W 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 626 W 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 W 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 W 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 W 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

