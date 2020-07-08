Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
626 W 10th
626 W 10th
626 West 10th Street
Location
626 West 10th Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute upstairs unit with large balcony! Hardwoods, kitchen with white granite,updated bathrooms, hardwoods throughout, walk to Bishops Art Just a few blocks away!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 W 10th have any available units?
626 W 10th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 626 W 10th have?
Some of 626 W 10th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 626 W 10th currently offering any rent specials?
626 W 10th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W 10th pet-friendly?
No, 626 W 10th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 626 W 10th offer parking?
Yes, 626 W 10th offers parking.
Does 626 W 10th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 W 10th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W 10th have a pool?
No, 626 W 10th does not have a pool.
Does 626 W 10th have accessible units?
No, 626 W 10th does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W 10th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 W 10th has units with dishwashers.
