626 W 10th
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:14 PM

626 W 10th

626 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 West 10th Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute upstairs unit with large balcony! Hardwoods, kitchen with white granite,updated bathrooms, hardwoods throughout, walk to Bishops Art Just a few blocks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 W 10th have any available units?
626 W 10th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 W 10th have?
Some of 626 W 10th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 W 10th currently offering any rent specials?
626 W 10th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W 10th pet-friendly?
No, 626 W 10th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 626 W 10th offer parking?
Yes, 626 W 10th offers parking.
Does 626 W 10th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 W 10th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W 10th have a pool?
No, 626 W 10th does not have a pool.
Does 626 W 10th have accessible units?
No, 626 W 10th does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W 10th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 W 10th has units with dishwashers.

