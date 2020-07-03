626 Coolair Drive, Dallas, TX 75218 Old Lake Highlands
Great Property close to White Rock with custom garnite counters and All satinless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout and a dteached garage. Stackable washer dryer included. Five Hundred move in rent rebate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 COOLAIR Drive have any available units?
626 COOLAIR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 COOLAIR Drive have?
Some of 626 COOLAIR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 COOLAIR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
626 COOLAIR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.