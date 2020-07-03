All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:56 PM

626 COOLAIR Drive

626 Coolair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

626 Coolair Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
Great Property close to White Rock with custom garnite counters and All satinless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout and a dteached garage. Stackable washer dryer included. Five Hundred move in rent rebate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 COOLAIR Drive have any available units?
626 COOLAIR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 COOLAIR Drive have?
Some of 626 COOLAIR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 COOLAIR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
626 COOLAIR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 COOLAIR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 626 COOLAIR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 626 COOLAIR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 626 COOLAIR Drive offers parking.
Does 626 COOLAIR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 COOLAIR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 COOLAIR Drive have a pool?
No, 626 COOLAIR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 626 COOLAIR Drive have accessible units?
No, 626 COOLAIR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 626 COOLAIR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 COOLAIR Drive has units with dishwashers.

