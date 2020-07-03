626 COOLAIR Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Property close to White Rock with custom garnite counters and All satinless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout and a dteached garage. Stackable washer dryer included. Five Hundred move in rent rebate