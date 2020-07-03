6255 Oram Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

This adorable boutique community can be found on a peaceful residential street in a prime Lakewood location. Only two to three blocks away you can find Lakewood Smokehouse, Full Circle Tavern, Benny's Bagels, BuzzBrews, and the Lakewood Shopping Center. Additional nearby attractions include the Dallas Arboretum, White Rock Lake, Deep Ellum, and Lower Greenville. The community features a variety of studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with classic and renovated finishes. There is also an outdoor lounge, swimming pool, and grilling area for residents, and both covered and uncovered parking options.