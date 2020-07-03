All apartments in Dallas
6255 Oram Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:40 PM

6255 Oram Street

6255 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Location

6255 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This adorable boutique community can be found on a peaceful residential street in a prime Lakewood location. Only two to three blocks away you can find Lakewood Smokehouse, Full Circle Tavern, Benny's Bagels, BuzzBrews, and the Lakewood Shopping Center. Additional nearby attractions include the Dallas Arboretum, White Rock Lake, Deep Ellum, and Lower Greenville. The community features a variety of studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with classic and renovated finishes. There is also an outdoor lounge, swimming pool, and grilling area for residents, and both covered and uncovered parking options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

