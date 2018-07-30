6253 Town Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exciting opportunity to lease this executive home in prime Dallas neighborhood! Attractive updated kitchen open to the large den with a fireplace, a built-in desk, porcelain flooring & French doors opening to the patio. Kitchen features include maple style cabinetry with glass front uppers, an island, granite cnpts & appls including a gas range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer included. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout (no carpet), fresh paint, plantation shutters in many rooms, recent fencing & so much more! Two car detached garage with electric opener.