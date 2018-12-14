All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231

6251 Melody Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6251 Melody Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Central Dallas unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 9 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have any available units?
6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have?
Some of 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 currently offering any rent specials?
6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 pet-friendly?
No, 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 offer parking?
No, 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 does not offer parking.
Does 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have a pool?
Yes, 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 has a pool.
Does 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have accessible units?
Yes, 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 has accessible units.
Does 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 has units with dishwashers.

