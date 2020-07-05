All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6247 Harmony Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6247 Harmony Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:02 AM

6247 Harmony Lane

6247 Harmony Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6247 Harmony Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 Harmony Lane have any available units?
6247 Harmony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6247 Harmony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6247 Harmony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 Harmony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6247 Harmony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6247 Harmony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6247 Harmony Lane offers parking.
Does 6247 Harmony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6247 Harmony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 Harmony Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6247 Harmony Lane has a pool.
Does 6247 Harmony Lane have accessible units?
No, 6247 Harmony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 Harmony Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6247 Harmony Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6247 Harmony Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6247 Harmony Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University