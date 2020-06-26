All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6241 Harmony Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6241 Harmony Lane
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:12 AM

6241 Harmony Lane

6241 Harmony Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6241 Harmony Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 Harmony Lane have any available units?
6241 Harmony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6241 Harmony Lane have?
Some of 6241 Harmony Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6241 Harmony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6241 Harmony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 Harmony Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6241 Harmony Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6241 Harmony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6241 Harmony Lane offers parking.
Does 6241 Harmony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6241 Harmony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 Harmony Lane have a pool?
No, 6241 Harmony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6241 Harmony Lane have accessible units?
No, 6241 Harmony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 Harmony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6241 Harmony Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University