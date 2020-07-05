Rent Calculator
6237 BALCONY Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
6237 BALCONY Lane
6237 Balcony Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6237 Balcony Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring island kitchen with built-in microwave; garden tub plus separate shower in master bath, and much more. Make your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6237 BALCONY Lane have any available units?
6237 BALCONY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6237 BALCONY Lane have?
Some of 6237 BALCONY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6237 BALCONY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6237 BALCONY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6237 BALCONY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6237 BALCONY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6237 BALCONY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6237 BALCONY Lane offers parking.
Does 6237 BALCONY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6237 BALCONY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6237 BALCONY Lane have a pool?
No, 6237 BALCONY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6237 BALCONY Lane have accessible units?
No, 6237 BALCONY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6237 BALCONY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6237 BALCONY Lane has units with dishwashers.
