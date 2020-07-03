6236 Royal Lane

Adorable 3 Beds 2 Full Baths Home in the Preston Royal Community, Well Maintained. Remodeled Kitchen, Open Floor Plan, Large Family Room. Large Back Yard. A Few Blocks from St. Marks Private School in Dallas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
