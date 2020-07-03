All apartments in Dallas
6236 Royal Lane

Location

6236 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 Beds 2 Full Baths Home in the Preston Royal Community, Well Maintained. Remodeled Kitchen, Open Floor Plan, Large Family Room. Large Back Yard. A Few Blocks from St. Marks Private School in Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 Royal Lane have any available units?
6236 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6236 Royal Lane have?
Some of 6236 Royal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6236 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6236 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6236 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6236 Royal Lane offer parking?
No, 6236 Royal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6236 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6236 Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 6236 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6236 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 6236 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6236 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

