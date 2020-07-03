All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:16 AM

6231 Llano Avenue

6231 Llano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6231 Llano Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
Wonderful 2 beds 1 bathroom completely updated that includes furniture and ALL BILLS PAID (Elec, Water, Gas, Cable, Internet) for $2,900 a month! All appliance are stainless steel, has a carport and seperate garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 Llano Avenue have any available units?
6231 Llano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6231 Llano Avenue have?
Some of 6231 Llano Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 Llano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6231 Llano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 Llano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6231 Llano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6231 Llano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6231 Llano Avenue offers parking.
Does 6231 Llano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6231 Llano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 Llano Avenue have a pool?
No, 6231 Llano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6231 Llano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6231 Llano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 Llano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 Llano Avenue has units with dishwashers.

