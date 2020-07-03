Wonderful 2 beds 1 bathroom completely updated that includes furniture and ALL BILLS PAID (Elec, Water, Gas, Cable, Internet) for $2,900 a month! All appliance are stainless steel, has a carport and seperate garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6231 Llano Avenue have?
Some of 6231 Llano Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
