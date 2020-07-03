Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
6223 BELMONT Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:18 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6223 BELMONT Avenue
6223 Belmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
6223 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6223 BELMONT Avenue have any available units?
6223 BELMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6223 BELMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6223 BELMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 BELMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6223 BELMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6223 BELMONT Avenue offer parking?
No, 6223 BELMONT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6223 BELMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 BELMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 BELMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 6223 BELMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6223 BELMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6223 BELMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 BELMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 BELMONT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6223 BELMONT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6223 BELMONT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
