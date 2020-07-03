All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

6214 Winton Street

6214 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage detached, half of duplex. Hardwood floors through out, stackable full size washer and dryer, kitchen cabinets and tile countertops. Central heat and air, gas stove, gas heater. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Winton Street have any available units?
6214 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Winton Street have?
Some of 6214 Winton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Winton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6214 Winton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6214 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 6214 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6214 Winton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 6214 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 6214 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

