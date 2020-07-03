6214 Winton Street

1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage detached, half of duplex. Hardwood floors through out, stackable full size washer and dryer, kitchen cabinets and tile countertops. Central heat and air, gas stove, gas heater. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
