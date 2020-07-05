All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

6209 Silvery Moon Drive

6209 Silvery Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Silvery Moon Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

