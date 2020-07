Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPACIOUS DUPLEX IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. FRESH PAINT. HOME HAS NEW GREY CARPET IN BEDROOMS, NEW GREY LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT AND CEILING FANS, COVERED PATIO, FENCED-IN BACKYARD, AND 1 CAR GARAGE. KITCHEN HAS NEW GRANITE C-TOPS & BACKSPLASH. NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDE: REFRIGERATOR W-ICE MAKER, 5 BURNER GAS STOVE, VENTED HOOD, ELEC OVEN DISHWASHER AND DISPOSAL. CONNECTIONS FOR WASHER AND DRYER IN CLOSET NOOK.